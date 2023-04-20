Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 448,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 984.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

