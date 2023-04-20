Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Trading Down 2.2 %

Check-Cap stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.