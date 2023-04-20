Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Check-Cap Trading Down 2.2 %
Check-Cap stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
