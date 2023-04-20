Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $151.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.63 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

