Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Trading Down 0.4%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 13,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 25,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

