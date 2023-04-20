CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

TSE:CXF opened at C$9.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of C$9.24 and a 52 week high of C$10.11.

