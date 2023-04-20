CIBC Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$3,000.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $12.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,931.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,781.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,631.36. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.92% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

