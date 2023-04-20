CIBC Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$3.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE CFX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.13. 32,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,635. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$2.09 and a 12 month high of C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.01.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

