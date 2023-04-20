CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Stock Price Down 13.3%

CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.