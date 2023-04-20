Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $108.32 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.