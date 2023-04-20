Cindicator Tops 1-Day Volume of $137,366.57 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded up 89.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 131.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $4.16 million and $137,366.57 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Cindicator Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

