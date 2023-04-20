Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Trading Down 3.0 %

CIDM stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cinedigm by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.