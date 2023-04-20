Citigroup Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $85.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 12.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after purchasing an additional 219,635 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

