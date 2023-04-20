Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

