Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of CFG opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

