CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

CKX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275. CKX Lands has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.13.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered at Lake Charles, LA.

Featured Stories

