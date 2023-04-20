Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.04. 576,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

