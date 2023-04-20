Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.0 %

ALSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 162,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,459. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock worth $2,101,880 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.