Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 9,942 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,428. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.