Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 752,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,707. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

