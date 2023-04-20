Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 27,193 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,193 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 486,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,860. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.