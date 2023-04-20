Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.75. The company had a trading volume of 655,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $372.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.