Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

