Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$82.36.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$65.63 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$114.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

