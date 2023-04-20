Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Cognex makes up 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CGNX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,077. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

