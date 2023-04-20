Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cohen & Steers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $87.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.34.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.