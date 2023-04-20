Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $87.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

