CoinField Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,524.61 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $73.97 million and approximately $2,524.61 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

