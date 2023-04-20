Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

