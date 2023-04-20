Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

