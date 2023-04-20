Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Up 0.3%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$140.52 and last traded at C$138.78. Approximately 78,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 65,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.31.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.38.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.