Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 16,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.