Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 84,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,980. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

