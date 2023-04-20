Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.