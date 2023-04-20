Comparing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ondas has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.13 million 21.68 -$73.24 million ($1.73) -0.54 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.23 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.44

This table compares Ondas and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ondas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ondas and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ondas presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.90%. Airspan Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 870.87%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Ondas.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -3,445.01% -59.59% -50.44% Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04%

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Ondas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

