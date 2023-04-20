Comparing Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xcel Brands and American Acquisition Opportunity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.9% of Xcel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Xcel Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xcel Brands and American Acquisition Opportunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands -16.71% -18.33% -12.33% American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45%

Risk and Volatility

Xcel Brands has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcel Brands and American Acquisition Opportunity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands $37.93 million 0.32 -$12.18 million ($0.26) -2.37 American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

American Acquisition Opportunity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xcel Brands.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc. is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands. The company was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in September 2011 and its history roots back to August 31, 1989, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

(Get Rating)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.