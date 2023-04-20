Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.
Compass Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE COMP opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.09.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
