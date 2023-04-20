Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE COMP opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

