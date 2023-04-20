Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,274. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,843,347.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 4,773.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

