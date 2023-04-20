Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $299.72 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $299.72 million and $24.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $41.24 or 0.00144032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00069393 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00041300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.64216143 USD and is down -8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $34,389,362.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

