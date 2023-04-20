CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$34.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.46. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$34.74.
