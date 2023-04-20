CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CompX International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompX International Price Performance

Shares of CIX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $227.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

CompX International Announces Dividend

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

