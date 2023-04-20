Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,531 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of Simply Good Foods worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

