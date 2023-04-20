Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 746,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 147,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.00 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

