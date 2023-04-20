Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,735,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

