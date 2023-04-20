Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.89 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Lantheus worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.26 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

