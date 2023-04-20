Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,478 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.83 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

