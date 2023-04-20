Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,397 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,304 shares of company stock worth $22,740,903 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.