Contrasting Forge Global (FRGE) & Its Peers

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.03 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.13 million 31.48

Forge Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.56% 5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Forge Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forge Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 907 1212 32 2.49

Forge Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.23, indicating a potential upside of 115.00%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forge Global peers beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

