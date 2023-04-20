Contrasting Prenetics Global (PRE) and Its Peers

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Prenetics Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prenetics Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prenetics Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 593 883 15 2.50

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 759.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 249.13%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Prenetics Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.15 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.32 billion -$7.50 million -8.85

Prenetics Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Prenetics Global rivals beat Prenetics Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

