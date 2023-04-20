Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 884,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.1 days.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

