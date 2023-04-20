Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

CLB stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 2.66. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

