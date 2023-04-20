Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $143.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $144.11. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $107.99 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,116.67.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$930.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$901.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$808.10. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$612.00 and a 52 week high of C$956.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

